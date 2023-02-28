Man in custody after woman wounded in assault

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Horfield this afternoon (Tuesday 28 February) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

We were called to Filton Avenue at 4.15pm after a woman sustained a number of stab wounds in an assault outside of a pub.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics where she remains. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have dashcam footage of the area from this afternoon, and has yet to speak with police is asked to call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223048570.