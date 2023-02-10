Officers keen to speak to pair following New Year’s Eve assault

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these two men.

We would like to speak with them as we believe they have information relating to an ongoing investigation which occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

At around 3.30am on Saturday 31 December, a man was at Zinc Night Club, in Bridge Street, Taunton, with friends when he was headbutted in an unprovoked attack.

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained a bruised and swollen nose and chipped a tooth. He did not require hospital treatment.

The two men in the CCTV are both white, with stubble, short blond/brown hair, of medium build.

One man is seen wearing dark trousers, a black t-shirt and a puffed-style coat. The other man can be seen wearing jeans and a black and grey jacket.

If you recognise either man, or have any information about the altercation, please call 101 and quote reference 5222310414.