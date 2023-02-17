Rape suspect in custody pending court hearing
A man has been charged with rape following investigations at an address in Bristol this week.
Curtis Otley, 19, of Stockwood, is charged with two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16. He remains in police custody pending an appearance before Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Saturday 18 February.
Following his arrest on Thursday 16 February, officers carried out investigations at a property in Stockwood.
The neighbourhood policing team are conducting high visibility patrols in the area and offering reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns as a result of this investigation, please speak to your local officers.
Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.