Rape suspect in custody pending court hearing

A man has been charged with rape following investigations at an address in Bristol this week.

Curtis Otley, 19, of Stockwood, is charged with two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16. He remains in police custody pending an appearance before Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Saturday 18 February.

Following his arrest on Thursday 16 February, officers carried out investigations at a property in Stockwood.

The neighbourhood policing team are conducting high visibility patrols in the area and offering reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns as a result of this investigation, please speak to your local officers.