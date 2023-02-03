Safe stolen during burglary in Cheddar

An investigation is under way after a safe was stolen from a property in Cheddar.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Monday 23 January in the area of The Cliffs.

We believe at least two offenders wearing facial coverings were involved and they were in a silver car, which was seen in the area with the safe sticking out of the boot.

It’s very likely people will have seen this vehicle in the Cheddar area due to the safe being exposed, so we’re appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or any CCTV/doorbell footage, from that night to come forward.

Please call us on 101 if you can help with this investigation.