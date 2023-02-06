Statement following conviction of Andrew Innes for murder of mother and daughter from Kingswood

Statement following the conviction of Andrew Innes for the murder of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica Burke:

Detective Inspector Will Thorpe said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Bennylyn and Jellica Burke upon today’s verdict. This is a truly tragic case which saw two lives cut short by the horrific actions of one man.

“Avon and Somerset Police launched a missing persons enquiry upon their disappearance being reported to us in March 2021 and it was through diligent analysis from detectives and our Intelligence Department that we managed to link Andrew Innes to the investigation.

“Once his vehicle movements were traced from South Gloucestershire back north, we asked Police Scotland colleagues to assist and attend Innes’ address in Dundee and hoped to find Bennylyn and Jellica safe and well. Sadly, that was not to be case.

“The community response to their disappearance showed both mother and daughter were much-loved and our sympathies today go out to all those affected. Such incidents are incredibly rare, but that does not make them any less heart-breaking.

“We would like to thank all partner agencies for their support during our enquiries, especially to our colleagues at Police Scotland who undertook a thorough investigation in incredibly difficult circumstances so as to secure Innes’ conviction.”