Suspects in custody after assaults in Yeovil

Two suspects are in police custody after a series of assaults in Yeovil.

Officers were called at about 6.30am today, Saturday 18 February to Reckleford after a man was assaulted.

All available resources were deployed immediately and officers then responded to a second call at 7.30am to Yeo Vale Leisure Park to find two men had been assaulted near Cineworld.

Soon afterwards there was a report of another assault at Pen Mill railway station and a further call reporting another incident in St Michael’s Avenue.

Four of the injured people went to hospital. Three were released following treatment and a fourth has injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The fifth did not require hospital treatment.

Following enquiries involving response and neighbourhood officers supported by specialist units a man in his 20s and a teenage boy were arrested at about 9am. They remain in police custody.

The investigation is at an early stage but we don’t believe there is any further risk to the public.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while further enquiries are carried out. If you have any concerns please speak to local officers.

If you have any information about any of the incidents please call 101 and give the reference 5223039497.