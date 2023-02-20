Three charged with attempted murder – Taunton
A man and two teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Taunton on Saturday 18 February.
Hamza Mahmoud, 18, of Taunton, and two boys, both aged 17 and also from Taunton, remain in custody pending their appearance before Taunton Magistrates today, Monday 20 February.
A man, in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack in the park area between Baldwin Road and Monmouth Road, Halcon, just before 3.30pm on Saturday.
Thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223039800, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.