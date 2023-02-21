Three jailed after admitting Bristol riot offences

Three more men have been jailed for offences committed during the riot in Bristol in March 2021.

Dominic Gillett, Joseph Paxton and Charlie Milton were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 21 February).

Gillett, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to riot while Paxton, of Montpelier, Bristol, and Milton, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol, admitted a charge of violent disorder.

Gillett was jailed for four years and eight months, Paxton for two years and three months and Milton for two years and two months.

It brings the total number of people who have now been jailed for offences committed during the riot to 30. Together, they have been sentenced to 94 years and eight months.

Prior to today’s hearing, His Honour Judge James Patrick viewed evidence of their offending outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March 2021. This included footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage.

Gillett was captured using a bike to smash the window of the police station and a spade to attack the windows of a police van.

The 26-year-old also helped set fire to a police van, climbed on top of another as it moved to disperse the crowd and threw a large bin at officers.

Some of the footage officers gathered of Dominic Gillett

Footage showed Paxton, 30, use abusive language towards officers and throw objects including a glass bottle at them. He was also seen on camera punching and kicking out at officers and trying to take their shields.

Milton, 32, threatened officers, asking them to take their protective clothing off and “see what happens”. He was also recorded punching and kicking out at officers and ripping off a number plate from a police van which he then used to try and smash the windscreen with officers inside.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “All three of these men admitted being involved in one of the worst nights in Bristol’s recent history.

“They violently attacked officers as they tried to maintain order and in the cases of Gillett and Milton, we also found evidence of them causing damage to police property.

“Our investigation into the events of 21 March 2021 is one of the largest we’ve ever undertaken, with thousands of hours of digital material reviewed.

“Like in previous cases, the weight of visual evidence we gathered against these three men has directly led to their admissions of guilt.

“Together, with the Crown Prosecution Service, we continue to put these offenders before the courts where they are being held accountable for their actions.”