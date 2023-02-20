Two people due in court after being charged with assaults in Yeovil
Two people are due in court today, Monday 20 February, charged in connection with a series of assaults in Yeovil on Saturday 18 February.
Five men were attacked between 6.30 and 8am. One was reportedly hit on the head with a metal bar; others were stabbed or punched. Thankfully the four who went to hospital were released after treatment. Officers responded immediately and arrests were made by 9am.
Jamie Gosney, 27, of no fixed abode, and a 14-year-old boy are each charged with:
- Three counts of GBH with intent
- One of possessing a knife in public
- One of assault with intent to rob
Gosney is further charged with possession of an offensive weapon in public.
Both remain in police custody pending their court appearance at Yeovil Magistrates Court.
