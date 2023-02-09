Update on Wellington murder investigation

One person remains in police custody as detectives continue to investigate the death of a man in Wellington this week.

Emergency services were called to a residential property in Jurston Lane at about 8.25am on Tuesday 7 February after a man, in his 30s, had been found critically injured. Sadly, he died a short while later at the scene.

A man and a woman were arrested in West Midlands and Somerset respectively on suspicion of murder later that day. The 33-year-old man remains in police custody, while the woman was released without charge this morning (Thursday 9 February).

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 8 February) and revealed the man died after sustaining a single stab wound.

The formal identification process will be completed today.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and we continue to update them as our investigation develops. Specialist officers are maintaining regular contact and providing support to them.

“A number of people have come forward to help our investigation over the past two days for which we are incredibly grateful. We are working hard to process all that information, as we further our understanding into what has happened in this tragic case.

“We’d like to reassure the public that it remains our belief this was an isolated incident.

“We’d also like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we make enquiries at the scene, which we expect will continue for the next couple of days. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to talk to officers in the area who will be happy to help.”