UPDATE: Two remain in custody after Yeovil assaults

Two suspects remain in police custody after a series of assaults in Yeovil on Saturday 18 February.

All available resources were deployed immediately after a man reported an assault in Reckleford at 6.30am and two people were arrested by 9am.

There was a second call at 7.30am to Yeo Vale Leisure Park where officers found two men had been assaulted near Cineworld.

Soon afterwards there was a report of another assault at Pen Mill railway station and a further call about an incident in St Michael’s Avenue.

One victim was hit on the head with a metal bar. Others were stabbed or punched. Four of the injured people – all men – went to hospital and have since been released after treatment. The fifth did not require hospital treatment.

Following enquiries involving response and neighbourhood officers, supported by specialist units, a man in his 20s and a teenage boy were arrested. Both remain in police custody, the man on suspicion of wounding with intent and the boy on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife in public.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while further enquiries are carried out. If you have any concerns please speak to local officers.

If you have any information about any of the incidents we’d like to hear from you.