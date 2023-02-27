We’re joining nationwide crackdown on people who use mobile phones while driving

We’re carrying out a mobile phone enforcement operation led by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) over the next three weeks, joining police colleagues from across the country to target drivers who are being distracted by mobile phones or other devices while driving.

Since the beginning of 2021, there have been more than 4,500 fatal or injury collisions on Avon and Somerset roads. A quarter of these had distraction, mobile phone use or driver failed to look properly listed as a contributing factor.

Drivers who use a mobile phone, whether handheld or hands free, are at four times greater risk of crashing. We class this as one of the ‘fatal five’ behaviours that we’re dedicated to tackling all year round.

From 27th February to 12th March, our officers will be carrying out high profile intelligence and data led enforcement across the region to reassure the public and help to influence driver decisions around using a mobile behind the wheel. The RAC 2020 Report on Motoring states that a third of Britain’s 40 million drivers feel mobile phone use is one of their top concerns.

We’re using this operation to highlight changes to the laws around mobile phones, raising awareness that it is now illegal to hold and use a mobile phone, sat nav, tablet or any device that can send or receive data, while driving a motor vehicle or riding a motorcycle. This includes unlocking the screen, checking the time, texting, making, or rejecting calls, taking photos or videos, browsing the web and drafting or reading text message, all of which are easily proven.

The law still applies if you are:

stopped at traffic lights

queuing in traffic

supervising a learner driver

driving a car fitted with stop/start technology that switches the engine off when you come to a stop

holding and using a device that’s offline or in flight mode

Penalties for using phones in these ways range from six points and a £200 fine to being disqualified from driving and facing court, where a fine of £1,000 can be imposed (£2,500 if driving a lorry or bus).

The situations in which a device can be used are:

to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop

you’re safely parked

you’re making a contactless payment in a vehicle that’s not moving (e.g., at a drive through restaurant)

you’re using the device to park your vehicle remotely

We’re also encouraging people to share video evidence (dashcam, cyclecam, helmetcam and others) of drivers using their phone at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/roads to help us prosecute offenders.

Inspector John Shaddick of the Tactical Support Team said: