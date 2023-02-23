Witness appeal after woman assaulted in spitting incident

A woman was spat at earlier this month in Patchway and we are keen to trace anyone who witnessed the incident.

The assault happened at approximately 3.30pm on Wednesday 1 February.

The victim, who is in her 70s, was driving along Amberley Road when she encountered a small group of male youths walking.

When the vehicle was stationary, one of the youths is reported to have opened the door, been aggressive and spat at the woman.

Enquiries are ongoing but we’d like to hear from any witnesses or people with information about the incident. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5223026271.