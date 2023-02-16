Witness appeal following robbery in Kingswood Park

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Kingswood.

Between 3-4pm on Sunday 5 February, a man was walking through Kingswood Park, off Edward Street, when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

The unknown man stopped and searched the victims clothing, taking cash and a watch, before leaving the scene.

The offender is described as white, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build. It is believed he has curly, blond hair which was sticking out from under the balaclava.

He was wearing a complete black Nike tracksuit and black Air Force trainers.

There are increased high-visibility patrols taking place in the area and anyone with any concerns are encouraged to speak with officers.

If you were in the area and remember seeing the incident, or someone who matches the description, please call us.