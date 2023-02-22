Witnesses sought after collision involving car and pedestrian – Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Bridgwater earlier this week.

Police were called at about 6.25am on Monday 20 February following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A39 Quantock Road.

One man, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital where he remains with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, it was reopened just after 11am following an examination of the scene and vehicle recovery.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. If you were driving along the A39 on Monday morning, please call us.