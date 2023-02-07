Witnesses sought after tent set on fire with man inside

We’re appealing for witnesses after a tent pitched on Willsbridge Mill Nature Reserve was set on fire as a man slept inside.

Thankfully, the man was woken by the smell of smoke and was able to exit the tent before the fire took hold.

The incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life, happened at around 6.30pm on Saturday (4 February).

Investigating officer PC Joel Williams said: “The victim is extremely lucky to have escaped this incident without injury as tents are highly flammable.

“If you were in the nature reserve on Saturday evening and saw anything suspicious please get in touch.

“This is a serious offence and while we’re investigating who’s responsible, we’ve also provided advice and support to the victim to help him keep himself safe.”