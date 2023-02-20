Witnesses still sought following Castle Park stabbing

If you were walking through or driving past Castle Park on Tuesday 31 January, we would like to speak to you.

Officers continue to investigate the death of 36-year-old Adam Ali Ibrahim, who died in hospital after being stabbed in Castle Park following an altercation between two groups of men.

Major Crimes Investigation Team Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident between two groups of men what happened. “If you were in the city centre park at around 4.20pm on Tuesday 31 January and saw anything which appeared suspicious, please contact us. “The incident happened in the park near the junction of Wine Street and Union Street. There were several people in the area at the time and the park is a regular commuters’ route and we believe someone may have seen something.”

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon and is next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 6 March. He is currently remanded into custody.

If you have any information which could aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5223024599.