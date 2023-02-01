Woman charged with murder of man who died in Hartcliffe

We’ve charged a 41-year-old woman in connection with the death of a man in Hartcliffe, Bristol, on Monday (30 January).

Sonja Blenkiron has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Paul Wagland, who died at a property on Gatcombe Road.

A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death as a single stab wound.

Blenkiron, of Gatcombe Road, remains in police custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 2 February).