Woman jailed for violent disorder during Bristol riot

A woman has been jailed after pleading guilty to violent disorder committed during a riot in Bristol in March 2021.

Indigo Bond, of Fishponds, was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 20 months today (Friday 24 February).

Footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage showed the 21-year-old attacking officers, including by kicking them, as well as using abusive language. Evidence was also found of her throwing wood towards police.

Footage of Indigo Bond captured on officers’ cameras (there is no audio).

She had been consuming alcohol on College Green in the hours leading up to the riot.

His Honour Judge James Patrick said Bond had been at the forefront and continued to be aggressive throughout the incident.

Bond is the 31st person to be sentenced following the riot on Sunday 21 March 2021. Together, they have been sentenced to a total of 96 years and four months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “The compelling visual evidence gathered against her was collated in a painstaking review of thousands of hours of video footage and has led to today’s sentencing.

“More than 30 people have now been sentenced following the riot almost two years ago and we continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of more people appearing in court in the weeks and months ahead.”