Appeal after duo assaulted in Gloucester Road

We’re appealing for information and witnesses following an incident in Gloucester Road, Bristol, in which two people suffered serious injuries.

A 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were assaulted by a group of men, following a dispute over a taxi. The incident happened at about 1.20am on Sunday 19 March near the junction with Zetland Road.

The woman suffered head injuries and concussion after being struck with a broken bottle, while the man suffered a broken nose. Both of them required hospital treatment.

The offenders walked off in the direction of the Arches following the incident and got into another taxi, which dropped them off in the Hampton Road area of Redland.

Did you see this incident? Can you help us identify the offenders? Do you have any relevant mobile phone or dash cam footage? If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223063917.