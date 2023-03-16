Appeal after fatal collision in Street

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision in Street in which, sadly, a pedestrian has died.

It happened at about 5.20pm today, Thursday 16 March, in Green Lane Avenue. The road was closed for collision investigation.

The pedestrian, a woman, was involved in a collision with a blue Transit van. While she has yet to be formally identified, her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them. They are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

If you saw the collision or have dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation we’d like to hear from you.