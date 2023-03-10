Appeal after pensioner robbed in Fishponds

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in Fishponds.

At around 9.50am on Wednesday 1 March, a woman in her 70s was pushed and robbed in Oldbury Court Car Park, in Fishponds.

The offender stole the victim’s Sony Xperia mobile phone and made off in a black car along Oldbury Court Road.

Thankfully, the victim did not require hospital treatment but is understandably shaken by the events.

The suspect is described as a black man, with a round face, with short, tight curly hair. He was wearing black clothing and had a dog with him which is described as a Rottweiler-cross.

We are appealing for witnesses, as well as any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact the police with any information.