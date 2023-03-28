 Leave site
Appeal after police car graffitied

Posted at 13:20 on 28th March 2023 in Appeals

Police car with graffiti on passenger-side door.

We are appealing for witnesses after a police car was graffitied in Bristol.

Officers responding to a report of a serious assault in Cheltenham Road came back to find their marked vehicle graffitied on the passenger-side door.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday 25 March.

If you have any information, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please call us.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223070062, or complete our online appeals form.