Appeal after puppy stolen in robbery

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a 10-week-old French bulldog puppy was stolen in a robbery in Taunton.

It happened in Pickeridge Close at about 10.30am on Thursday 16 February.

Two men were involved. One punched the dog’s owner, a man in his 60s, who was left with bruising.

The suspects are both described as white men:

of medium build and clean shaven, with black hair, wearing a quilted jacket. aged in his 50s, about 5ft 8ins tall, slim and clean shaven, wearing a hat and a jacket with a furry lining.

Following a number of enquiries we’re keen to trace the two men pictured below, seen walking in the area wheeling a dark-coloured mountain bike. Both are white and wearing dark-coloured clothing and black and white trainers.

We’re keen to trace these two men

The stolen puppy, named Tok, is chocolate brown with a white stripe running down the centre of his ribs.

We’d ask the men themselves, or anyone else with information which could help the investigation, to come forward.