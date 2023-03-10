Appeal after puppy stolen in robbery
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a 10-week-old French bulldog puppy was stolen in a robbery in Taunton.
It happened in Pickeridge Close at about 10.30am on Thursday 16 February.
Two men were involved. One punched the dog’s owner, a man in his 60s, who was left with bruising.
The suspects are both described as white men:
- of medium build and clean shaven, with black hair, wearing a quilted jacket.
- aged in his 50s, about 5ft 8ins tall, slim and clean shaven, wearing a hat and a jacket with a furry lining.
Following a number of enquiries we’re keen to trace the two men pictured below, seen walking in the area wheeling a dark-coloured mountain bike. Both are white and wearing dark-coloured clothing and black and white trainers.
The stolen puppy, named Tok, is chocolate brown with a white stripe running down the centre of his ribs.
We’d ask the men themselves, or anyone else with information which could help the investigation, to come forward.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223037827, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.