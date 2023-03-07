Appeal after teenage boy assaulted in Weston-super-Mare

A teenage boy needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after he was headbutted in an unprovoked assault in Weston-super-Mare on Friday 24 February.

The incident took place at around 11.45pm on Walford Avenue, near the mini roundabout junction with Dunedin Way.

The offender is described as a white man, in his early 20s, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black coat, dark trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

Following the assault he ran off in the direction of Hawksworth Drive and Collett Close.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist their inquiry. If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference 5223045658.