Appeal following building fire in Somerset

We are appealing for witnesses following a fire in a derelict building in Somerset.

We were called by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service who were responding to a fire at a building in Brent Road, East Brent, on Monday 13 March at around 1.45pm.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

Officer in the case, PC Charlotte Bradley, said: “We are looking for anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of, or prior to the incident. “We are especially keen to speak to a man who was cycling in the area at the time. He is described as a white adult teenager, of slim build, with dark hair. “The structural integrity of the building has been damaged and the property is not safe to enter. “

If you have any information or have any relevant footage which could aid our investigation, please call us.