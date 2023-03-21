Appeal following robbery in Taunton
We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Taunton.
On Monday 20 February at around 6.30pm, a 12-year-old boy had his e-scooter taken in Monkton Heathfield, along the A3259 on the bridge after Yallands Hill.
The suspect, a teenage boy between 13-16 years old, threatened the child and made off with his e-scooter.
He is described as having black, curly hair, wearing a black coat, a black bag and sliders. He was riding a white mountain bike at the time of the incident.
We are seeking witnesses who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223041506, or complete our online appeals form.