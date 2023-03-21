Appeal following robbery in Taunton

We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Taunton.

On Monday 20 February at around 6.30pm, a 12-year-old boy had his e-scooter taken in Monkton Heathfield, along the A3259 on the bridge after Yallands Hill.

The suspect, a teenage boy between 13-16 years old, threatened the child and made off with his e-scooter.

He is described as having black, curly hair, wearing a black coat, a black bag and sliders. He was riding a white mountain bike at the time of the incident.

We are seeking witnesses who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries.