Appeal following sexual assault in Frome

Officers are investigating an sexual assault in Frome.

We are appealing for the public’s help after a woman was sexually assaulted by touching at The George Hotel, in Market Place, Frome, on Saturday 18 February between 7-11pm.

She later saw the offender at the Cheese and Grain, in Market Yard, Frome, and made security aware.

The man is white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, in his 30s and bald. He was seen wearing a pink top, dark jeans and dark coloured shoes.

If you witnessed the incident, or have been affected by it, please call us.