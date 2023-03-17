Appeal for driver to come forward after Taunton collision

A teenager was injured in a collision earlier this month in Taunton and investigating officers are keen to hear from the driver involved.

The collision occurred at about 8.20am on Friday 10 March in Bridgwater Road.

A girl was crossing the road when the collision involving a blue 4×4 happened near Acacia Gardens. She sustained bruising and swelling.

The female driver did stop at the scene and offered a lift to the girl if needed, but when this was declined she left without providing her details.

We’d ask the driver, or anyone who has information or footage that could assist our enquiries, to call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223057993.