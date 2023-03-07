Appeal for information on wanted man Dean Jones
Can you help us find 49-year-old Dean Jones?
He is wanted by police in connection with a series of theft offences.
He’s described as white, of slim build, with brown eyes and grey curly hair. When last seen, he was riding a push bike and was wearing a large dark coat.
He’s known to frequent the Weston-super-Mare area.
If you see Dean, please don’t approach, but call 999 quoting reference 5223020415, or ring 101 with any other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.