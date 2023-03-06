Appeal to find witnesses following sexual assault

We are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was sexually assaulted in Kingswood.

At around 6.10pm on Friday 10 February, a 16-year-old girl was approached in Kingswood Park by two boys, thought to be juveniles, and was sexually assaulted by touching.

The two boys are described as white, of average build, around 4ft 11ins tall and both had short, brown hair. They were seen wearing dark padded jackets and blue skinny jeans.

We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information, to call 101 and quote reference 5223043163.