Appeal to find witnesses following sexual assault
We are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was sexually assaulted in Kingswood.
At around 6.10pm on Friday 10 February, a 16-year-old girl was approached in Kingswood Park by two boys, thought to be juveniles, and was sexually assaulted by touching.
The two boys are described as white, of average build, around 4ft 11ins tall and both had short, brown hair. They were seen wearing dark padded jackets and blue skinny jeans.
We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information, to call 101 and quote reference 5223043163.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223043163, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.