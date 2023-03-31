Beloved mother remembered following fatal collision – Yate

The family of a woman who tragically died in a collision on Wednesday have remembered her as a ‘devoted’ mother.

49-year-old Rebecca Ashmead, known to many as Beccy and Bex, was remembered as the ‘matriarch’ of the family.

Beccy sadly died following a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Kennedy Way, in Yate, at around 5.40pm on Wednesday 29 March.

In a touching tribute, her family said:

“Beccy (Bex) was a devoted mum to her four children, and the best big sister you could ask for.

“She was the matriarch of an incredibly close family, and we loved nothing more than being together.

“Bex’s unstoppable energy meant she was always busy helping people and being at the centre of fun.

“Bex was the beloved lollipop lady at her daughter’s school, a job which she loved as she could make sure children were safe. She was passionate about road safety.

“Our family is devastated and in shock. We appreciate the kind words of support, and the outpouring of love for Bex we have received but ask that our privacy is respected as we grieve.”

Our thoughts continue to be with the family during this incredibly difficult time and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident. One person, a man in his 30s, has been released on police bail while two others have been released without charge.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Ford driving in the area at the time of the incident.

If you saw the incident, the events leading up to it, or have any phone, doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage, please contact us.