Boy suffers burns during incident near Taunton park

We’re investigating an incident in which a 12-year-old boy suffered burns during an assault in Taunton.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Wednesday 22 February, in the area of Wellsprings Park.

During the assault, the victim suffered burns to his forehead and eye socket. He was treated at hospital, but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

It’s believed there were up to four offenders involved in this incident – and all were aged in their early to mid teens. Three were girls – one had blonde hair with pink highlights, the second had brown hair and the third had black hair. The fourth was a boy with ginger hair.

Enquiries are ongoing. If you saw this incident, or have any information which could assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223047515.