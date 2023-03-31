Can you help us find Dean Jones?

We are appealing for the public’s help to locate Dean Jones.

He is wanted by police in connection with a series of theft offences.

He’s described as white, of slim build, with brown eyes and grey curly hair. When last seen, he was riding a push bike and was wearing a large dark coat.

He’s known to frequent the Weston-super-Mare area.

If you see Jones, do not approach him, instead call 999.