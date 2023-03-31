Can you help us find Dean Jones?
We are appealing for the public’s help to locate Dean Jones.
He is wanted by police in connection with a series of theft offences.
He’s described as white, of slim build, with brown eyes and grey curly hair. When last seen, he was riding a push bike and was wearing a large dark coat.
He’s known to frequent the Weston-super-Mare area.
If you see Jones, do not approach him, instead call 999.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223020415, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.