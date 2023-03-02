Can you help us identify these two men?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men.

They are both white, with short, brown hair, moustaches and small goatee beards.

One is shown wearing a cream, long-sleeved polo top with a white top underneath, and blue jeans.

The second man is shown wearing a black zip-up jumper and cream trousers.

Officers believe they have information which could aid their investigation into an incident which happened at a bar in Canon’s Road.

On Friday 13 January at around 9.50pm, two unknown men ordered drinks and used counterfeit money to pay for them.

They were detained by security who seized more counterfeit money. They then left the scene before police arrived.

If you know who these men are, or have any other information which can aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5223010161.