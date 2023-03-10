Can you help us identify these two men?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV have information which can help with their investigation into an incident at Antix Nightclub.

They are described as:

A man in his mid-20s, of slim build, with short brown hair.

A man also in his mid-20s and of slim build, with black hair, a moustache and chin strap.

The appeal related to an incident on Friday 13 January. At around 3.40am, two unknown men entered the nightclub, on Park Street, Bristol, and attacked two men with a bladed weapon.

The two men, in their 30s, were taken to hospital, one with potentially life changing injuries. They have since been released to recover a home.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

High visibility patrols have taken place around the nightclub since the incident and staff have worked with us to keep everyone at the club safe and free to enjoy their evenings.

The nightclub has also taken additional security measures.

If you have any information, or are able to identify the two men, please call us.