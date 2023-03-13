CCTV appeal after burglary in Bristol city centre
Can you help us identify this woman who we want to speak to in connection with a burglary investigation?
Enquiries are being carried out after a household items and appliances were stolen from a flat in Montague Street, Bristol on Thursday 22 December.
Witnesses or anyone who recognises this woman is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222305571.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222305571, or complete our online appeals form.