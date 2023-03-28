CCTV appeal after e-cigarettes stolen from newsagents

We hope the public can help us identify this man, who we wish to talk to as part of our enquiries into a theft investigation.

An unknown man is reported to have entered a newsagents in Wellington Hill West, in the Henleaze area of Bristol, at about 9pm on Sunday 12 March and made off with a quantity of e-cigarette products.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are releasing a photograph of a man we hope can assist our ongoing enquiries.

He is described as a white male, dressed in all black and a black baseball cap. He is believed to be at least 6ft tall, slim, clean shaven and approximately 30 to 40 years of age.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has other information that could help our investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223058782.