CCTV appeal following shop theft in Longwell Green

Officers investigating a theft from a shop in Longwell Green need your help to identify this man.

Two MIRA showers were taken from B&Q in Gallagher Retail Park by a man described as white, of slim build, around 6ft tall with dark short hair and neat dark short beard. After being confronted by staff, he dropped the items on the ground outside and walked off.

The incident took place on Wednesday 25 January at 1.50pm.

If you recognise the man pictured in the above CCTV footage, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 5223020776, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.