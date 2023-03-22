CCTV issued after car damaged in Taunton

We are hoping the public can help us trace a man we want to talk to in connection with an ongoing investigation into a car being damaged.

An unknown male is reported to have approached a black BMW and used a key to damage the vehicle. It happened in Eastgate Gardens, in Taunton, at about 4-4.15pm on Thursday 16 February.

We are releasing CCTV images of a man we wish to identify as we hope he can assist our enquiries. He is described as male, about 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall and wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the incident, is asked to call or contact us online.