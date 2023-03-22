CCTV issued after car damaged in Taunton
We are hoping the public can help us trace a man we want to talk to in connection with an ongoing investigation into a car being damaged.
An unknown male is reported to have approached a black BMW and used a key to damage the vehicle. It happened in Eastgate Gardens, in Taunton, at about 4-4.15pm on Thursday 16 February.
We are releasing CCTV images of a man we wish to identify as we hope he can assist our enquiries. He is described as male, about 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall and wearing a black tracksuit.
Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the incident, is asked to call or contact us online.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223038164, or complete our online appeals form.