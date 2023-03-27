Footage issued following burglary in Yeovil

We’re asking for the public’s help to identify a man we want to speak to about a burglary in Yeovil.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Sunday 19 March in the Preston Grove/Grove Avenue area of the town.

An offender has smashed a window to gain access to the property.

House-to-house and forensic enquiries have been conducted as part of our ongoing investigation.

We now want to speak to the man in the above video footage about the incident. He’s described as white, in his late teens or early twenties and of slim build.

If you recognise this man, or if you saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incident, please contact us.