CCTV issued following theft of car parts – Bridgwater

We’re releasing CCTV footage of man we need the public’s help to identify.

Officers investigating the theft of car parts from a shop in Bridgwater believe the man in the footage might be able to help their inquiry.

The theft happened on between 1.40pm and 1.50pm on Wednesday 25 January.

A man collecting an order of diesel injectors from Euro Car Parts, off Barhams Close, made off without paying.

The man in the footage we’d like to speak to wore a dark tracksuit with distinctive orange or red stripes down the side of the trousers.

If you recognise the man, or have any other information which could help the investigation, please get in touch.