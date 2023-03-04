Cyclist injured in collision in Bath

An investigation is being carried out following a collision in Bath last week.

The collision, involving a Toyota Rav-4 and a bike, occurred between 9.30-10am on Tuesday 21 February in Rush Hill.

The cyclist has since required hospital treatment.

The driver remained at the scene and is assisting our enquiries.

Any witnesses or other motorists who may have dashcam footage showing the incident are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223043294.