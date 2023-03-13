Do you know the man in this E-fit?

We are released an E-fit of a man we would like to identify in connection with an incident in Bristol.

The incident happened on Friday 25 November last year between 4.45-5pm on the junction of Cooksley Road and Victoria Parade in Redfield.

The victim was approached by an unknown man where he was shouted at before being punched multiple times in the face.

He received medical treatment for a swollen jaw, a nose bleed and pain in his forehead.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the E-fit as they believe he has information which could aid their investigation.

He is described as black, of slim build, thought to be in his late-20s to early 30s, with short, black hair which is shaved at the sides. He was wearing a white coat with grey tracksuit bottoms.