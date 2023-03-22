Family of Aranit Lleshi issue statement following murder convictions

The family of Aranit Lleshi have issued a tribute following the conclusion of a trial in which two people have been convicted of his murder, and a third of his manslaughter.

Aranit, aged 32, died following a violent clash between rival groups in Bloomfield Road, Bristol, in May 2022.

The tribute reads: “As a family, the death of our son, brother, and uncle has had a huge impact on us. We are distraught and have lost a huge part of our own lives.

“My mother and father have died inside and will never be able to overcome how their youngest son was brutally murdered.

“My brother Sadik had to witness his youngest brother be brutally murdered and has since suffered nightmares, anxiety, and depression. We hope the people who have done this never have to witness the pain they have caused us as a family.”