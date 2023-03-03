Family pay tribute to 89-year-old Frederick Burge

The family of 89-year-old Frederick Burge have remembered him as a ‘cherished’ and ‘strong’ man who they will miss dearly.

Frederick was sadly found dead at his home off George Street, in Glastonbury, on Sunday 26 February at around 12.30pm.

His death is being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation is being carried out by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Frederick leaves behind two children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. His family continue to be supported by specially trained liaison officers.