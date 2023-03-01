Family remember ‘beautiful’ son after sad death

The family of a man who died following a road traffic incident in Bristol have paid tribute to him.

Callum Norris, aged 23, was travelling in a car along York Road, Bedminster, in the early hours of Saturday 25 February, when it went through railings and into the river.

He was taken to hospital but, despite the best efforts of officers and medics, he sadly died in hospital.

Callum’s family have shared the following tribute to their son. They said:

“My beautiful son, taken too soon. Our lives will never be the same. We are all heartbroken and we will love you always and forever.”

Our thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time. They are being offered support from a specially trained liaison officer.