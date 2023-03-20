Fatal collision near Castle Cary under investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a two-car collision near Castle Cary which has left two other people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the A371 near its junction with the A359 just after 8pm on Sunday 19 March.

A black Peugeot 207 and a grey Hyundai i30 travelling in opposite directions were involved in the collision.

Sadly the woman who was in the Peugeot died despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services at the scene. Her next of kin are aware and being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

A man, also from the Peugeot, and a woman driving the Hyundai were both airlifted to hospital where they remain. The woman’s injuries are described as potentially life-changing, while the man’s are said to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing. Their families are also aware.

The road was closed until 5am on Monday 20 March while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact with the deceased.

If you saw the collision, have any dashcam or CCTV footage of either vehicle in the moments beforehand, or any other information which could help the police investigation, please call or contact us online.