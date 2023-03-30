Five men charged as part of regional operation tackling suspected drug-related crime
Five men have been charged after a warrant was carried out this week in Bristol as part of a regional operation targeting people suspected of being involved in drug-related crime.
Officers executed the warrant in Barton Hill on Monday 27 March and arrested five individuals, who were subsequently charged with a number of offences.
The following people appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 29 March):
- Abdikarim Ahmed, 26 of Redfield, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug and a money laundering offence.
- Osman Mohammed, 31 of Redfield, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug and a money laundering offence.
- Abdurahman Amin, 27 of Redcliffe, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug .
- Mohammed Amin, 24 of Redcliffe, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug.
- Abdullah Ahmed, 28 of Redfield, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
All five men were remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 26 April.
What is the regional operation?
The South West regional drugs intensification week sees all five police forces in the South West work together to tackle those intent on bringing drugs and drug-related crime into our region, reinforcing the message that the South West is #NoPlaceForDrugs.
Throughout the week Avon and Somerset Police have been carrying out activity to target those suspected of being involved in drug supply, as well as raising awareness and education within our communities and carrying out safeguarding and welfare visits on vulnerable people at risk of drug-harm.