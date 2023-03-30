Five men charged as part of regional operation tackling suspected drug-related crime

Five men have been charged after a warrant was carried out this week in Bristol as part of a regional operation targeting people suspected of being involved in drug-related crime.

Officers executed the warrant in Barton Hill on Monday 27 March and arrested five individuals, who were subsequently charged with a number of offences.

The following people appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 29 March):

Abdikarim Ahmed, 26 of Redfield, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug and a money laundering offence.

Osman Mohammed, 31 of Redfield, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug and a money laundering offence.

Abdurahman Amin, 27 of Redcliffe, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug .

Mohammed Amin, 24 of Redcliffe, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug.

Abdullah Ahmed, 28 of Redfield, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

All five men were remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 26 April.