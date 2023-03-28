Man appears in court charged with dangerous driving – Bristol

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving following an incident in Bristol yesterday.

George Champagnie, of Satchfield Crescent, Henbury, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 28 March).

In addition to a dangerous driving offence, Champagnie is also charged with failing to stop a vehicle when required by police, driving a vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without third party insurance.

The charges relate to an incident on Greenfield Avenue in the Southmead area of Bristol at about 12.30pm yesterday.

Champagnie was released on court bail pending a hearing at a future date.